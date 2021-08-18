Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.25. 3,169,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,589. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

