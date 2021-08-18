Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 14,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $482.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. On average, analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 61.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 166.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

