Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. 165,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,645,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

