Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.41.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.78.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

