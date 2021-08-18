Verso Token (VSO) Hits One Day Volume of $219,580.00

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Verso Token has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $219,580.00 worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00129249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00149790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,726.02 or 1.00119730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00883694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.78 or 0.06824740 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.