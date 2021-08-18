Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSP. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

DSP opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $866.95 million and a P/E ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

