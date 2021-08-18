Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Reaches $9.56 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.74 or 0.00857811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00048247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

