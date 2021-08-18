VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI stock remained flat at $$29.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,661. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.