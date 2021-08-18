Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. 2,967,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,434. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

