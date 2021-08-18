Village Farms International, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
