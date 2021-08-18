Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after acquiring an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.40. 200,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $454.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

