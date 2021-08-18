Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.46

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 9966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRM. JMP Securities upped their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $112,769,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

