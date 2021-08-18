Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 13% Higher This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00008016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $65.67 million and approximately $863,398.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00850381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00047875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,077,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.