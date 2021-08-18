Waifu Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.94 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $12,526.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00052944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00150278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.76 or 0.99876162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.38 or 0.00878004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,100,686 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

