WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.78. WalkMe shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 6,304 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $303,334,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $127,945,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $22,677,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,016,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

