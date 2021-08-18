Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. 179,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The firm has a market cap of $421.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.60. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.55.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

