Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $170.00 at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.34.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

