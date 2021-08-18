Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $170.00 at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.34.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
