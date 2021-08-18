Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.55.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.