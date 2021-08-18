Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer David M. Hall Sells 12,626 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total transaction of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at C$488,149.20.

Shares of WCN opened at C$160.33 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$161.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$152.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.77 billion and a PE ratio of 53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8078563 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.