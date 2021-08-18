Waves Enterprise Market Cap Reaches $20.89 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $369,180.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00137937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00151105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.41 or 1.00190515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00899386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.27 or 0.06774781 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.