WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.56

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.56 ($6.54) and last traded at €5.46 ($6.42), with a volume of 5119 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.52 ($6.49).

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.