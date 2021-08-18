We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

VOE stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

