Wealthspring Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) by 308.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,321 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $18,433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $12,643,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $11,976,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $9,528,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $8,585,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COLIU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 17,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,765. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.