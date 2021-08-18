Wealthspring Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 862,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,286 shares during the quarter. Kismet Acquisition Two makes up about 1.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAIIU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $3,976,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Shares of KAIIU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 12,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.