Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,032 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $100,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,449. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

