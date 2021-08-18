Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,950 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAPU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

LCAPU remained flat at $$10.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,757. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.