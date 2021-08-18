Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,605 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,978,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBSTU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,875. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

