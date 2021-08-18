Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in LightJump Acquisition were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,888,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

LJAQU stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 5,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,366. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.