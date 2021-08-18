Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) versus Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Head-To-Head Survey

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Cactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Cactus 9.77% 4.45% 2.87%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Cactus 9.77% 4.45% 2.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and Cactus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cactus $348.57 million 7.30 $34.45 million $0.73 46.04

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Weatherford International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cactus 0 4 5 0 2.56

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cactus 0 4 5 0 2.56

Cactus has a consensus target price of $31.78, suggesting a potential downside of 5.45%. Given Cactus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cactus is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Summary

Cactus beats Weatherford International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company was founded in August 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

