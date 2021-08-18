Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,672 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

