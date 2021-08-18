Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,009 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,113,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,629.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

