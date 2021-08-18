Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Bunge by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

