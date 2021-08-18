Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

