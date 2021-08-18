WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron Sells 999 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE WCC opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

