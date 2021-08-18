WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron Sells 999 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE WCC opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $119.92.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.