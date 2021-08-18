Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WBK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 62,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,481. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

