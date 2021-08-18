WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $658.88 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001974 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $658.88 million and $25.21 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00028856 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009816 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 936,888,730 coins and its circulating supply is 736,888,729 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

