Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,155 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

