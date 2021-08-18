Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 302,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 294,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

