Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR stock opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.