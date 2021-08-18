Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $139.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.