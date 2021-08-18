William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. William Blair also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

MIDD stock opened at $177.14 on Monday. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.