William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price target on SunOpta in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at C$12.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. SunOpta has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.28.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$125,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,483.78.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.