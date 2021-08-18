William Blair Weighs in on MediaAlpha, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAX. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

NYSE:MAX opened at $23.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,364,613. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

