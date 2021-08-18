William Blair Weighs in on Standex International Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Standex International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

SXI opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Standex International has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

