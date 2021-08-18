Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $161.13 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.46.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

