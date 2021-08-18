Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) to Issue Dividend of $1.05

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.0496 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of WLMIY opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58. Wilmar International has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, which includes vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products.

