Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.42.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

WGO stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.57. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

