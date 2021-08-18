Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

NYSE WGO opened at $71.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

