Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on AON (NYSE:AON)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $280.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $281.07.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

