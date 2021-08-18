Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on AON (NYSE:AON)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.
Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $280.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $281.07.
In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
