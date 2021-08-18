Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.61. 3,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -187.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82. Workiva has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

